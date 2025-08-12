LEVERKUSEN, GERMANY - JULY 07: Head coach Erik Ten Hag of Bayer 04 Leverkusen attends a training session of Bayer 04 Leverkusen after resume of summer break at Training Ground on July 07, 2025 in Leverkusen, Germany. (Photo by Christof Koepsel/Getty Images)

Juventus are considering a move for experienced Bayer Leverkusen striker Patrick Schick, who is a longtime target of the club.

The Bianconeri have been revamping their attacking department this summer. They have already signed Jonathan David on a free transfer, and are now in an advanced position to finalise a deal with Paris Saint-Germain that would bring Randal Kolo Muani back for a second stint.

Moreover, the club is working on offloading their redundancies, and chief among them is Dusan Vlahovic who is no longer wanted at the club due to his hefty salary, expiring contract and unconvincing form.

Juventus interested in Bayer Leverkusen’s Patrick Schick

If Juventus manage to sell the Serbian, in addition to others like Nico Gonzalez and Arkadiusz Milik, there should be room for an additional attacker in Igor Tudor’s squad.

According to sources close to Juve FC, Damien Comolli and Francois Modesto have enquired about Shick’s availability.

The Czech Republic international is a 29-year-old attacker who is capable of playing almost anywhere in the final third. While he mostly features as a centre-forward, the Prague native can also be deployed as an attacking midfielder or winger, which would make him an important card at Tudor’s disposal.

Schick would be a useful addition to Tudor’s side

Schick is also quite familiar with the 3-4-2-1 system, as former Leverkusen boss Xabi Alonso had adopted a similar one in recent years.

Nevertheless, our sources note that this remains a complicated task for Juventus, especially with Schick recently signing a contract extension, tying him to the Bundesliga club until 2030.

Leverkusen could also be planning to give him a leadership role, potentially the vice-captain, given that he’s been serving the cause since 2020.

However, the agent of the former Sampdoria and Roma striker had recently revealed that his client would be interested in a move to Milan, suggesting that a Serie A return remains a possibility.