If Juventus manage to recruit Marcos Senesi ahead of next season, one of their defenders could be on his way out.

The Argentine is currently running on an expiring contract, so he’s expected to become a free agent at the end of June.

In recent weeks, reports linking the Bianconeri with the Bournemouth wantaway have intensified. As reported earlier today, the Juventus officials have scheduled an exploratory meeting with the player’s entourage, as they’re aiming to place themselves ahead of the queue, which includes the likes of Barcelona and Borussia Dortmund.

Juventus willing to part ways with Federico Gatti to make room for Marcos Senesi

According to Tuttosport, if Juventus succeed in their mission to sign Senesi, Federico Gatti would be the main suspect to depart.

As the Turin-based newspaper explains, Luciano Spalletti has made it clear that the former Frosinone star is the only defender he’d be willing to sacrifice. On the other hand, Gleison Bremer, Lloyd Kelly, and Pierre Kalulu are deemed vital for the manager’s plans.

Federico Gatti (Photo by Valerio Pennicino/Getty Images)

Gatti has only recently returned from injury, but he’s struggling to retain the starting role he enjoyed under Max Allegri, Thiago Motta, and Igor Tudor.

While this doesn’t necessarily mean that Juventus will sell the Italian defender, Damien Comolli and Marco Ottolini are willing to entertain offers for the 27-year-old, and if they end up receiving an appropriate proposal, they would give the player the green light to leave.

Why selling Gatti could be a mistake

Even if Juvents succeed in snapping up Senesi’s services, one would argue that Bremer would require a right-footed understudy, especially following the departure of Daniele Rugani, who joined Fiorentina on loan with an option to buy.

The counter-argument is that Kalulu would be able to switch back to his original role to cover for the Brazilian, but Spalletti seems hellbent on deploying the Frenchman as a right-back.

Hence, unless Juventus can find a ready-made replacement for Gatti (aside from Senesi), offloading the former bricklayer could leave them exposed at the back, especially when considering Bremer’s recent injury record.