Milan are reportedly aiming to sign Weston McKennie as a free agent once his contract with Juventus expires.

The 27-year-old has had his ups and downs since joining the Bianconeri, but he has been one of the standout performers for the club this season, at least since the arrival of Luciano Spalletti in late October.

The Texan has been displaying his extraordinary versatility by playing in almost every outfield position, and he’s also been prolific in front of goal, registering seven strikes and four assists in 33 appearances.

Milan trying to lure Weston McKennie away from Juventus

With less than five months separating us from the deadline, McKennie’s future remains undecided. So, according to Calciomercato, Milan are looking to pounce on the situation and lure the USMNT to San Siro.

The Rossoneri have a formidable midfield unit that includes Luka Modric, Adrien Rabiot, Youssouf Fofana, and Samuele Ricci, but they’re still keen to bolster this department next summer.

Weston McKennie (Photo by Valerio Pennicino/Getty Images)

The first name on Igli Tare’s shortlist is Leon Goretzka, whose contract with Bayern Munich will also expire in June.

Nevertheless, McKennie is also a popular figure at Milanello. He was also a regular starter under Max Allegri during the latter’s second stint in Turin, especially in the final campaign prior to his fiery departure in May 2024.

The midfielder also has another Milan ally in the shape of his compatriot and good friend, Christian Pulisic, who would also urge him to join him at the San Siro outfit.

Why Juventus remain the favourites to lock down McKennie

While the source reveals that Milan have already made informal contact with McKennie’s entourage to enquire about the situation, Juventus remain well ahead in the race, having made significant progress in recent days.

Luciano Spalletti has played a major role on this front, convincing the former Schalke man to remain at the club, and urging the club to make the necessary steps to secure his signature.

The player’s father, John McKennie, had also revealed that his son has never been this happy in his playing career, as he identifies Spalletti as the best manager he has ever had.

McKennie currently earns circa €2.5 million per season, while Juventus are offering him a three-year deal with a net salary of €4 million.