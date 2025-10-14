Teun Koopmeiners experienced a setback in his career when he did not feature for the Netherlands during the recent international break. Initially overlooked by Ronald Koeman, he was later called into the squad due to an injury within the Dutch team. Despite this opportunity, Koopmeiners remained on the bench as the Netherlands secured comfortable victories over Malta and Finland. Following the matches, he returned to Turin without having played a single minute.

Challenges for Koopmeiners at Juventus

According to Football Italia, this situation comes as a surprise given that Koopmeiners has long been a favourite of his national team manager, even during periods when he struggled to find consistent form at Juventus. The recent snub underscores the need for the midfielder to elevate his performances at the club level if he hopes to maintain his place in the national team, particularly with the World Cup approaching next summer.

At Juventus, there is hope that this experience will catalyse improvement. The club expects that the disappointment of being overlooked will motivate Koopmeiners to work harder, increase his influence on matches, and secure more regular playing time. His development is seen as crucial for both his personal career and for Juventus’ ambitions, as the midfield position requires leadership, consistency, and creativity.

(Photo by Srdjan Stevanovic/Getty Images)

Returning to Form

Koopmeiners was previously one of Europe’s standout midfielders during his time at Atalanta, performances that convinced Juventus to invest heavily in securing his signature. The club now looks for him to regain the level of form that made him such a sought-after talent. By doing so, he can justify the faith placed in him, contribute significantly to the team’s objectives, and re-establish himself as a key figure in both club and country.

Juve’s coaching staff will be closely monitoring his progress, aiming to see a return to the standards that initially earned him recognition across Europe. The expectation is clear: Koopmeiners must use this recent disappointment as a springboard to enhance his performances and consistency on the pitch.