Juventus have been linked with several players currently plying their trade in the Saudi Pro League, but none of those potential moves are close to materialising at this stage. Despite ongoing speculation, there is no immediate plan for any of the names mentioned to arrive at the Allianz Stadium in the near future.

The Bianconeri remain active in monitoring the market as they look to strengthen their squad, with particular focus on the midfield. Over recent months, Juventus have been associated with experienced players such as Marcelo Brozovic and Franck Kessie, both of whom are approaching the end of their current contracts and are expected to become free agents at the conclusion of the season. Both players are understood to be keen on a return to European football to continue their careers.

Juventus Linked With Saudi Pro League Stars

Adding players of that profile could improve Juventus as a team, providing depth, experience, and leadership in key areas. Their pedigree at the highest level of European football makes them appealing options on paper, especially as Juventus continue to rebuild and refine its squad for future campaigns.

However, despite the apparent suitability of such signings, the club are not actively pushing to secure deals for any players currently based in the Saudi Pro League. While links continue to surface, there has been little concrete progress, suggesting a more cautious internal stance on this market.

(Photo by Yasser Bakhsh/Getty Images)

Comolli Reservations Shape Recruitment Strategy

According to Il Bianconero, Juventus chief executive Damien Comolli has reservations about recruiting players from the Saudi Pro League. The report claims he would prefer the club to concentrate on top-tier European leagues when identifying transfer targets. Comolli reportedly does not believe the Pro League currently offers the level of competitive quality required to consistently supply players capable of performing at elite European clubs.

This viewpoint is said to be a key factor behind Juventus’ reluctance to accelerate negotiations for players based in Saudi Arabia. As a result, despite the high-profile names being linked with a move to Turin, Juventus may ultimately decide against pursuing them.

Unless there is a shift in the club’s recruitment philosophy, it appears increasingly likely that Juventus will continue to prioritise talent from Europe’s leading leagues. That approach could see them step away from the Pro League market altogether, even if several big-name players remain available and interested in a return to Europe.