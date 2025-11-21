Juventus are keen on one of Genoa’s most promising youngsters as it continues to look for talent to add to its youth system. Over the years, it has proven to be an important part of their team as the Bianconeri have groomed the likes of Kenan Yildiz and Nicolo Savona. Both stars, along with several others, have developed into key players for their first team, with Savona moving to the Premier League.

There are more players in their current youth system, but Juventus want the best of them to be part of their squad, and the men in black and white are keen on ensuring the finest talents in Italy do not join their rivals. With that in mind, they are strongly interested in a move for Joi Nuredini as the youngster shines at Genoa, as cited by Tuttomercatoweb.

Juventus’ Focus on Emerging Talent

Although Nuredini still plays mostly for Genoa’s youth teams, Juventus have been following his progress closely and expects to win the race for his signature. The 18-year-old is being tipped to become one of the finest graduates from the Genoa academy, and it is anticipated that he will continue to shine if the Bianconeri successfully poach him.

Juventus’ recent record of promoting several youngsters to their first team may make it easier for Nuredini to choose them. The club’s structured development system offers young players a clear pathway to professional football at the highest level, combining intensive training with opportunities to compete for senior appearances.

Pathway to the First Team

Securing Nuredini would reinforce Juventus’ strategy of identifying and nurturing top young talents while simultaneously preventing rivals from acquiring them. Joining the Bianconeri would place him among a lineage of players who have successfully transitioned from the youth ranks to the first team, further highlighting the club’s reputation as one of Italy’s leading developers of football talent. The move could provide him with both the environment and the platform to realise his potential to the fullest.