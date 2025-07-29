Juventus continue to prepare for life without Dusan Vlahovic, and one of the key decisions they now face is identifying and signing a suitable replacement. The Serbian striker appears close to an exit, although there remains a risk that he could choose to see out the remainder of his contract, leaving the club without a fee.

The Bianconeri have been working behind the scenes to end their association with Vlahovic, whose high salary and underwhelming goal return have made him a less-than-ideal asset in recent campaigns. AC Milan is currently showing strong interest in securing his services, and discussions may progress in the coming weeks.

Juventus Target Nunez as Vlahovic Replacement

Vlahovic has been one of the league’s highest earners since his move to Juventus, but his performances have fallen short of expectations. The club now want to move him on and has reportedly identified Liverpool’s Darwin Núñez as a potential successor.

The Uruguayan forward is understood to be available during this transfer window, with his form at Anfield failing to convince over the past two seasons. Liverpool, for their part, are reportedly eyeing Alexander Isak as a possible addition to their squad, which could pave the way for Núñez’s departure.

According to Calciomercato, Juventus are preparing to intensify its pursuit of Núñez in the coming weeks. While the forward has not consistently impressed during his time in the Premier League, the Bianconeri believe a change of environment could bring out the best in him.

A Risk Worth Taking?

Although Núñez’s recent goal-scoring record has not been stellar, he possesses physical attributes and technical qualities that could flourish in Serie A. Juventus need fresh attacking impetus and may view the Uruguayan as a project worth investing in, especially if Vlahovic’s exit is finalised soon.

The coming weeks will be decisive as Juventus aim to reshape their attack and bring in a player capable of delivering the goals that have been missing in recent seasons. Whether Núñez is the right fit remains to be seen, but he is clearly high on the club’s radar.