Juventus have agreed a deal with Jonathan David as he becomes the latest striker to join the club.

For much of his time at Lille, David was linked with a move to several of the top clubs in the country, and the striker continued to do well whenever he stepped on the pitch. Somehow, he did not find a club to pay for Lille to sell him and ran down his deal at the Ligue 1 club at the end of last month.

David spoke to a number of top clubs after rejecting moves to Turkiye and Saudi Arabia, but it was Juve that could find an agreement with him. The Bianconeri consider him a replacement for Dusan Vlahovic, whom they expect to leave the Allianz Stadium this summer.

Vlahovic’s Future in Doubt

The Serbian will now get the message that the club is ready to move on without him. Juventus have been trying to find a solution to his uncertain future, and this signing may suggest they have made their decision.

With the club preparing for a new campaign, they cannot afford to wait much longer. David’s arrival gives them the attacking option they need and allows them to be more flexible in handling Vlahovic’s situation.

Jonathan David (Juventus.com)

Mannone Compares David to Inzaghi

Vito Mannone has compared David to Filippo Inzaghi, one of Italy’s legendary strikers. He said via Tuttomercatoweb, “David has also played as a number ten in the last year. It’s not his style, but he knows how to play as a two-forward, perhaps staying lower. I always joked with him in training. I told him: you’re like Pippo Inzaghi! In the sense that he’s always there. He has more technique, but he’s constantly present in the area, in position, putting himself in a position to cause harm. Does the goalkeeper lose the ball? He’s there. Through ball to break up the high defense? He’s there. He even plays with the offside trap. There, like Pippo. Who’s also a former Juve player.”

David has been fantastic at other clubs, and Juventus will be hopeful that he brings the same level of performance to its team now that he is on their books.