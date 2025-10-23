The infamous illegal betting case has resurfaced on the front pages, as Juventus duo Weston McKennie and Mattia Perin are now facing dire consequences.

The scandal first erupted in the fall of 2023, resulting in the suspensions of then-Juventus midfielder Nicolo Fagioli (seven months) and Newcastle United star Sandro Tonali (10 months).

The duo admitted to wagering on sporting events on illegal platforms, a practice prohibited for professional athletes, even though they never placed bets in matches they took part in.

Illegal betting scandal back in the spotlight

Fagioli, who now plays for Fiorentina, had also revealed the unsettling details behind his betting addiction, which saw him owing money to unsavoury individuals.

However, the case is far from over, as Il Corriere della Sera (via IlBianconero) reveals that the public prosecutor in Milan has charged 22 persons for their involvement in the case, including 13 footballers.

Tonali and Fagioli might be staring at more severe repercussions. While they were banned for making illegal bets in the past, they’re now being accused of promoting this practice among fellow footballers.

McKennie & Perin among 11 new players charged in illegal betting case

(Photo by Valerio Pennicino/Getty Images)

On the other hand, 11 other players have been indicted for the first time for allegedly making illegal bets.

The list includes current Juventus duo McKennie and Perin, in addition to 2022 World Champions Angel Di Maria and Leandro Paredes, who were part of the Bianconeri squad in 2022/23.

The other players charged are Alessandro Florenzi, Nicolo Zaniolo, Junior Firpo, Cristian Buonaiuto, Raoul Bellanova, Matteo Cancellieri and new Milan signing, Samuele Ricci.

It should be noted that five persons were arrested in recent months for their role in promoting and organising the betting ring. They’re currently waiting for the investigating judge to decide on their plea bargain request, which should ensue on November 26.