Juventus have reportedly entered the fray for Liverpool striker Darwin Nunez who could be on his way out of Anfield.

The Reds spent €85 million to purchase the Uruguayan from Benfica in the summer of 2022. At the time, he was considered the club’s response to Man City’s Erling Haaland purchase.

But while the Norwegian went on to cement himself as arguably the most devastating centre-forward on the planet, Nunez has been failing to live up to the expectations. In his first three years at the club, he made 95 Premier League appearances, scoring 25 goals and providing his teammates with 16 assists.

Several reports in the British media expect the 26-year-old to leave Liverpool this summer, especially with Eintracht Frankfurt’s Hugo Ekitike supposedly on his way to the club.

Nunez has been linked with several destinations over the past few months. While some sources tipped him to join the Saudi Pro League, reports in Italy have been linking him to Napoli and Milan.

According to La Stampa (via IlBianconero), Juventus are also following the situation, as they continue to search the market for a new striker.

Juventus on the lookout for one more striker

The Bianconeri have already landed Jonathan David on a free transfer, but they remain determined to offload Dusan Vlahovic and his astronomical wages.

As the newspaper explains, Juve’s primary target is still Randal Kolo Muani who already won over Igor Tudor’s trust during his loan stint in Turin. However, the Serie A giants have yet to find a breakthrough in their negotiations with Paris Saint-Germain, hence why they’re keeping other tracks alive, including the one that leads to Nunez.

Liverpool are reportedly seeking a transfer fee of €60 million. However, they’re willing to send the misfiring striker away on loan, if it includes an obligation to buy triggered by certain conditions.