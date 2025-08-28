Juventus are still embroiled in talks with Atletico Madrid for the potential transfer of Nico Gonzalez, but they cannot afford to wait for too long.

The Argentinian endured an underwhelming first season in Turin following his transfer from Fiorentina. The winger failed to secure himself a regular spot in Thiago Motta’s starting lineup, and his situation hardly improved under Igor Tudor, who fielded him in various roles, but wasn’t overly impressed by his displays.

Therefore, the Bianconeri are open to offloading the 27-year-old this summer, but they’re refusing to sanction any deal that doesn’t guarantee them a transfer fee of at least €30 million, as they would otherwise risk recording a capital loss.

Juventus hoping to sell Nico Gonzalez to Atletico Madrid

In recent weeks, Atletico Madrid set their sights on Gonzalez, identifying him as the right profile to bolster Diego Simeone’s squad.

Juventus tried to capitalise on the situation by suggesting a swap deal that would see Nahuel Molina making the move in the opposite direction, but this complex operation is unlikely to materialise.

(Photo by Valerio Pennicino/Getty Images)

Moreover, Il Corriere dello Sport (via JuventusNews24) insists that the Spanish capital side has yet to submit a concrete offer, although talks between the two clubs are still underway.

As the source explains, Juventus now find themselves in a tight spot, so they have decided to set an ultimatum.

Juventus ready to lower their stance by Saturday

The Serie A giants have given themselves until Saturday to sell Gonzalez on a permanent basis (or at least on loan with an obligation to buy).

If this deadline passes, Juventus will resort to more desperate measures, as they’ll be willing to consider dry loan offers, just to chop the player’s salary (€3.7 million) off the wage bill, and make way for potential new arrivals.

Damien Comolli are still hoping to sign Randal Kolo Muani from PSG and Edon Zhegrova from Lille before Monday’s transfer deadline.