Nicolas Gonzalez is one of several signings made by Juventus twelve months ago who have failed to meet expectations. The club underwent significant changes following the end of Massimiliano Allegri’s tenure, which had seen the Bianconeri struggle to replicate their former dominance over a three-year period.

With the arrival of Thiago Motta as head coach, Juventus backed him with a number of new signings, reshaping their midfield, defence and attack in an effort to revive their fortunes. However, the majority of those additions have struggled to make a lasting impact, and Gonzalez is now viewed as a player likely to be moved on.

An Uninspiring Spell in Turin

Gonzalez arrived from Fiorentina on an initial loan deal in what was considered a surprise transfer. There were high hopes that he would rediscover his form and deliver on his potential in Turin. Despite concerns about his injury record and inconsistency at Fiorentina, Juventus opted to bring him in, investing significantly in the process.

Unfortunately, those same issues have persisted at Juventus. Injuries and a lack of consistent performances have plagued his time with the club, and he has failed to establish himself as a regular contributor. With Juventus aiming to rebuild under Igor Tudor, the club are now seeking to part ways with the Argentine winger.

(Photo by Valerio Pennicino/Getty Images)

Tudor Approves Gonzalez Departure

According to Calciomercato, Juventus have placed a price tag of 30 million euros on Gonzalez, and manager Igor Tudor has already approved his departure. The club’s leadership appears aligned with this decision, and they are expected to pursue a sale during the current transfer window.

Given the pressing need for dependable performers, Juventus are determined to make improvements across the squad. The underwhelming spell Gonzalez has had in Turin has made it unsurprising that he is among those tipped to leave. If the club are to reassert itself both domestically and in Europe, more reliable options will be required across all positions.