Juventus are reportedly looking to sell Tiago Djalo this summer, with Besiktas expressing interest in the Portuguese defender. Since his arrival at the club, Djalo has not featured in the Bianconeri’s long-term plans, and he spent the previous season on loan at FC Porto.

Loan spell and challenges

Djalo’s loan at Porto initially appeared promising, but disciplinary issues emerged, resulting in his exclusion from the first team. These problems have hindered his prospects of securing a move elsewhere, and interest from other clubs has reportedly been limited during the current transfer window. Despite these setbacks, Djalo continues to train with Juventus, fully aware that he is not part of their plans for the new season and must find a new club to continue his career.

Potential transfer to Besiktas

The Bianconeri are actively seeking a solution to facilitate his departure, and Besiktas have now emerged as a potential destination. Juventus are reportedly willing to sanction a transfer and has communicated its asking price to the Turkish club. According to Tuttojuve, the Bianconeri require five million euros to complete the deal.

The situation highlights the challenges that can arise for players when disciplinary matters affect their opportunities, as well as the measures clubs take to manage their squads effectively. While Djalo’s time at Porto did not unfold as expected, a move to Besiktas could provide him with the chance to revive his career and gain regular playing time. Juventus, for their part, appear motivated to finalise the transfer and remove a player who no longer fits into their plans.

Djalo’s future will therefore depend on the completion of this potential deal, which could offer him a fresh start in a new league. A successful transfer to Besiktas would represent an opportunity for both the player and the receiving club, allowing all parties to progress from a situation that has been challenging over the past season.