The managerial shake-up at Juventus will have a direct impact on the club’s transfer plans, and Victor Osimhen is no longer a priority target.

The Bianconeri are set to part ways with Football Director Cristiano Giuntoli who was desperate to reunite with his old Napoli pupil.

On the other hand, Juventus are preparing to welcome Damien Comolli, who will assume the role of general director.

The Frenchman will inherit some of the headaches that were bestowed on Giuntoli, including the thorny contract renewal of Dusan Vlahovic.

Juventus change their market plans: Osimhen dropped

The Serie A giants have found little success in their attempts to extend the striker’s contract, and they’ll be hoping to offload him in the summer.

According to La Gazzetta dello Sport, Comolli and his team will try to find a solution on this front, while simultaneously searching the market for a new striker.

As mentioned above, trying to sign Osimhen is no longer on the club’s agenda, as the hierarchy realises that convincing Aurelio De Laurentiis to sell one of the best attackers in Europe to his arch-rivals remains wishful thinking.

The new Juventus director will instead target more plausible candidates, and the pink newspaper names three potential solutions.

The new Juventus shortlist

(Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

The first is Rasmus Hojlund who lost his way at Manchester United, but had shown so much promise while at Atalanta in the 2022/23 season.

On the contrary, Mateo Retegui is coming off a sensational campaign in Bergamo, winning the Serie A Top Goalscorer Award.

Nevertheless, the most devastating striker in Europe this season was Viktor Gyokeres, as illustrated by his astonishing 54 goals, and he happens to be the third name on the shortlist.

Moreover, we can expect other names to be thrown in the hat, especially as the club might need more than one new centre-forward, as Randal Kolo Muani and Arek Milik are also tipped to leave.