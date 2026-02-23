The ongoing crisis at Juventus has reportedly put everyone at the club under the microscope, including head coach Luciano Spalletti and CEO Damien Comolli.

The Certaldo tactician was appointed as a replacement for Igor Tudor at the end of October, and he succeeded in steadying the ship and elevating the level of individuals as well as the collective.

But just when the Bianconeri supporters were beginning to imagine a brighter future for their beloved club, their dreams were shattered by a disastrous February run that could cost the club on all fronts.

Luciano Spalletti & Damien Comolli facing uncertain Juventus future

It was only a few weeks ago that Spalletti’s contract extension was depicted as a mere formality. Despite his high status in Italian football, the 66-year-old had accepted a short-term deal, since he was keen to rebound from his calamitous tenure with the Italian national team.

But according to La Gazzetta dello Sport, Spalletti’s future at Juventus is no longer guaranteed, especially since the man who appointed him is also facing the axe.

Damien Comolli (Photo by Alessandro Sabattini/Getty)

Comolli was entrusted with the club’s sporting department last May when the club decided to put an abrupt end to Cristiano Giuntoli’s time in Turin.

The former Napoli sporting director was accused of spending large amounts on failed signings like Teun Koopmeiners and Douglas Luiz.

While John Elkann could part ways with Comolli

While Giuntoli had at least left his mark with a few shrewd coups (Thuram, Kalulu, and Conceicao), Comolli’s first summer in charge was nothing short of disastrous, as none of his four signings (David, Openda, Joao Mario, and Zhegrova) has managed to impress.

And yet, the Frenchman was still elevated from the General Manager role to CEO in recent months.

The pink newspaper believes Juventus’ majority owner, John Elkann, will make the final call, and both men will be judged separately.

Therefore, if the Exor CEO decides to show Comolli the door, he won’t necessarily cut his ties with Spalletti. After all, Elkann had opened a direct line with the head coach, as the two men occasionally speak on the phone to discuss ideas.