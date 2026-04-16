Juventus captain Manuel Locatelli has reached an agreement with the club on a new contract, with only the signatures missing.

Damien Comolli and the rest of the Bianconeri management have been incredibly busy on the renewal front since February. They are adamant about securing the club’s main pillars.

Kenan Yildiz was the first to pen a new long-term deal. The Turkish star was followed by Weston McKennie, who was running on an expiring contract.

Last week, it was Luciano Spalletti’s turn to extend his deal, pushing back the deadline until June 2028.

Manuel Locatelli agrees new Juventus contract

In recent weeks, Juventus opened talks with Dusan Vlahovic and his entourage. However, Comolli has recently revealed that the Serbian’s fate will be decided at the end of the season, but hinted that others could sign their renewals earlier.

Apparently, the Juventus CEO was referring to Locatelli, who is all set to sign a new contract.

According to Sky Sport Italia reporter Giovanni Guardala (via Gianlucadimarzio.com), the agreement between the 28-year-old and the club has been reached, and the signatures will arrive on Friday, along with the official announcement.

The captain’s current contract is valid until June 2028, but previous reports had expected the new deadline to be June 2030. Locatelli should also earn a pay rise, putting him on par with McKennie (€4 million per year).

Locatelli’s growth over the years

Locatelli is a youth product of Milan, who rose to prominence after scoring a sensational goal against Juventus icon Gianluigi Buffon in 2016.

The midfielder then sharpened his tools at Sassuolo, before making the move to Turin in August 2021.

The Italian international has been a regular starter since his arrival at Continassa, but he has endured several highs and lows.

However, Locatelli has managed to make an important leap in quality this season, and he’s now considered the lynchpin in the middle of the park, playing an integral role in the buildup, while simultaneously acting as a shield in front of the backline.