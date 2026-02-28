Juventus have long expressed an interest in signing Victor Osimhen, and reports suggest the striker is also keen on the move, indicating mutual interest between the parties.

Osimhen remains one of the most highly regarded forwards in European football and continues to enhance his reputation. Currently playing for Galatasaray, he has consistently demonstrated his quality on the international stage. If he maintains his current standards, it is widely expected that he will represent another elite club in the future.

Potential reunion with Spalletti

Juventus are reportedly eager to reunite Osimhen with Luciano Spalletti, with whom he previously worked during their successful spell at Napoli. The striker played a pivotal role in firing the Partenopei to the Serie A title in 2023. He has admitted in the past that he was interested in joining Juventus while still at Napoli, although Galatasaray ultimately acted more swiftly to secure his services.

The Turkish club view Osimhen as one of their most important players and would be reluctant to sanction his departure without significant compensation. As such, Juventus face a considerable challenge if they wish to complete a deal, particularly if his contractual situation does not favour an immediate transfer.

Zhegrova, Gatti, Osimhen and Perin (Photo by Stefano Guidi/Getty Images)

Clause complicates negotiations

According to Tuttojuve, Marco Piccari has addressed the prospect of a future move. He said, “As for Juventus, I don’t rule out the possibility of him wearing that jersey in the future, but the clause makes the deal complicated in the immediate future. It seems like a situation that needs to be monitored over time rather than resolved next season. Right now, I see it as a long way off, but in football, you never say never.”

His remarks reveal the complexity of the situation. While the ambition to unite Osimhen and Juventus may persist, any agreement appears dependent on contractual details and evolving circumstances in the transfer market.