Massimo Pavan has commented on Juventus’ recent struggles, admitting that the weekend defeat to Como has significantly eroded the support that Igor Tudor had previously enjoyed as manager. The team had endured several matches without a win prior to that loss, leaving the Bianconeri in a precarious position both on the field and within the club hierarchy. Tudor now faces mounting pressure to deliver immediate results.

The appointment of Tudor was never universally popular, with some suggesting that Antonio Conte could have returned to Turin if he had accepted the offer to manage the club. Nevertheless, the former midfielder was given the opportunity to lead the squad, and several players were added to strengthen the team and provide him with additional resources. Despite these efforts, Juventus’ performances have shown little improvement from the previous season, leaving fans and analysts concerned about the direction of the club.

The Decline in Support

Pavan believes that the loss to Como has left Tudor in an increasingly vulnerable position. The defeat highlighted persistent issues within the squad and underscored the difficulties the manager faces in finding consistent form. According to Tuttojuve, Pavan said, “On Sunday, Tudor lost a large portion of his support, and everything is at stake in a few days. It is unfortunate, but that is how it is.” The remarks emphasise the harsh reality of managing at a club of Juventus’ stature, where expectations are high and patience is limited.

The club’s current situation has led many to speculate that Juventus may have already begun considering alternatives to Tudor, exploring potential replacements to steady the team before matters worsen. In a club with such a demanding environment, the margin for error is minimal, and managers are expected to deliver immediate results to retain their positions.

Looking Ahead

Juventus’ next fixtures will be crucial in determining Tudor’s future at the club. The response of the players and the ability of the squad to recover form will be closely scrutinised by the board, fans and the media alike. At a club like Juventus, success is not optional, and Tudor’s position appears increasingly fragile. The coming weeks may prove decisive, either providing him with the opportunity to restore confidence or confirming the growing belief that a managerial change is necessary to guide the team back to stability and competitiveness.