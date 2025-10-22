Former Juventus star and current Montenegro national team manager, Mirko Vučinić, has spoken in defence of Igor Tudor, asserting that the Juventus manager is performing well despite the club’s recent poor results. Juventus may be considering managerial changes following a six-game winless run, which culminated in a defeat against Como at the weekend.

The Bianconeri are traditionally expected to compete at the highest level across all competitions, but recent form has raised concerns among supporters and pundits alike. Early in the season, Juventus received praise for their resilience in the Champions League draw against Borussia Dortmund, where they staged a remarkable comeback. However, this initial optimism was quickly undermined by four successive draws, which amplified the pressure on Tudor and the coaching staff. The subsequent defeat to Como has intensified speculation about potential changes at the managerial level.

Vučinić’s Support for Tudor

Despite the challenges, Vučinić believes Tudor should not be held solely responsible for Juventus’ struggles. Speaking via Tuttojuve, he said:

“Tactically, the team is balanced. The defeat against Como was tough, but Tudor is working well. I spoke with him especially about Adzic, who is Montenegrin. If he doesn’t play, he needs to find space elsewhere to develop.”

Vučinić’s comments highlight Tudor’s ability to maintain tactical organisation within the squad, even when results have not gone in the team’s favour. He also emphasised the manager’s focus on player development, particularly for young talents such as Adzic, demonstrating that Tudor is prioritising long-term growth alongside short-term performance.

Balancing Expectations and Development

Juventus’ current situation underscores the pressures faced by managers in elite football, where results are scrutinised intensely and patience is often limited. Vučinić’s endorsement suggests that Tudor’s approach remains sound, focusing on tactical balance and the progression of players within the squad. While immediate results have been disappointing, the underlying structures and strategies implemented by the manager appear robust, reflecting a commitment to sustainable success.

As Juventus prepare for upcoming fixtures, Tudor’s ability to guide the team through this challenging period will be closely observed. Vučinić’s remarks provide reassurance to fans that, despite short-term setbacks, the club’s tactical and developmental foundations remain in capable hands. The focus now will be on translating this structure into consistent performances and positive outcomes in the remainder of the season.