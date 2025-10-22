Juventus suffered their first defeat of the season at the weekend against Como, placing significant pressure on manager Igor Tudor. The setback was particularly notable given that the team had drawn their previous five matches, with fans hoping for a victory in the sixth, only for the side to experience a disappointing loss. In football, it is widely understood that a manager is often the first to face scrutiny when results do not go as planned, and Tudor now finds himself navigating these high expectations.

Despite the mounting pressure, Tudor has maintained a calm and focused approach as he leads his team in preparation for a challenging Champions League fixture against Real Madrid. The Juventus boss remains committed to instilling confidence in his players and ensuring that the squad is mentally and tactically prepared for the test ahead.

Reflections on a Challenging Season

Juventus’ run of draws has contributed to the current scrutiny surrounding Tudor, with some results influenced by contentious decisions from referees. In particular, a match against Verona saw a disputed penalty awarded to the opposition, which many believe unfairly affected the outcome. Tudor has highlighted that, without these setbacks, the team could be in a much stronger position in the league standings.

Speaking via Calciomercato, Tudor reflected on the situation, stating:

“I’m very clear-headed, and everything is very clear to me. I’m calm, I feel good, and I’m motivated to move forward. I want to prepare every match like a final. Without the mistakes in Verona and with a different draw, we would have been first. That’s how it is, and there are no excuses. It’s 100% like that because I analyze the performance.”

These comments underline Tudor’s analytical approach to the challenges his side has faced this season. Rather than making excuses, he emphasises performance evaluation and a determination to improve results moving forward.

Preparing for Real Madrid

As Juventus gear up for their Champions League encounter, Tudor’s focus remains on maximising his squad’s potential. The manager is determined to address the issues that have led to dropped points while maintaining the team’s morale and tactical discipline. His measured approach suggests that he is committed to long-term stability and success, even amid immediate pressures.

Although recent results have intensified scrutiny, Tudor’s leadership and strategic mindset provide Juventus with a clear plan for moving forward. Fans and analysts will be watching closely to see how he navigates the remainder of the season, particularly in high-stakes European competition, where every decision and performance is magnified.