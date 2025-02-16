Turkiye head coach Vincenzo Montella is a fan of both Thiago Motta and Kenan Yildiz, but is expecting more from both.

The Bianconeri have been enduring an underwhelming campaign, as they currently reside 5th in the Serie A table, thus falling short of their minimum objective, which is finishing in the Top Four.

The Old Lady also finished in a disappointed 20th place in the Champions League group-stage table, but they’re looking to make up for it by qualifying for the Round of 16 at the expense of PSV Eindhoven. They have already acquired a slim advantage by winning the first leg 2-1 at home.

Nevertheless, Montella insists much more had been expected from Juventus this season, but notes that the injury crisis may have hindered Motta’s work.

“I expected more, because I really respect Thiago Motta as a coach,” said the legendary Roma striker in his interview with La Gazzetta dello Sport via IlBianconero.

“However, he had to deal with several injuries all at once, which penalised players from whom we should have expected more.”

Montella was also asked about his national team pupil Yildiz. The Turikye boss heaped praise on the teenager but urged him to become more lethal in the box.

“It’s been a positive experience so far for Kenan. He’s played a lot and shown his enormous qualities. He’s an extraordinary talent, he’s only 19, and playing for Juve weighs on him.

“You can’t expect him to have the consistency of a veteran. He knows how to do many things, including chasing down the opponent, but he has to improve in many others.

“He has to be more decisive in terms of goals and assists. Be more aggressive in the final 16 metres. He must also score ‘dirty’ goals.

“But he’s a player who’s beautiful to watch and can play as a winger like in the national team, as a second striker or as an attacking midfielder. I’m satisfied with his development.”