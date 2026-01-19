Napoli have been dealt two new injury blows, as Amir Rrahmani and Matteo Politano have been ruled out of the Juventus showdown.

After winning the Scudetto last season, the Partenopei satisfied Antonio Conte’s requests by signing a host of new players in the summer, thus improving the squad’s quality and depth.

However, their campaign has been plagued by a series of never-ending injuries, which have made it difficult for them to compete on multiple fronts.

Napoli given two fresh injury woes

Unfortunately for Conte, his long-time lieutenant Romelu Lukaku has been out of action since August, while his Belgian compatriot Kevin De Bruyne followed him to the treatment table in late October after suffering a high-grade tear.

Moreover, Alex Meret, Andre-Frank Zambo Anguissa and Billy Gilmour have also been ruled out for several months, while others also had stints on the sidelines during the first half of the season.

Amir Rrahmani and Vanja Milinkovic-Savic (Photo by Francesco Pecoraro/Getty Images)

Napoli can now add another two names to the injury list, as Rrahmani and Politano have sustained knocks during the club’s 1-0 win over Sassuolo on Saturday.

The club released a statement on its official website confirming the results of the two players’ medical tests.

“Following the injuries they sustained in the match against Sassuolo, Matteo Politano and Amir Rrahmani underwent medical tests at Pineta Grande Hospital,” reads the official note.

“Politano has sustained a strain to the semimembranosus muscle in his right thigh. Rrahmani has sustained a strain to his left gluteus. Both players have already begun their rehabilitation programmes.”

Rrahmani & Politano to miss Juventus & Chelsea games

While the statement didn’t provide a timetable for their recoveries, Rramhani and Politano are certain to miss Tuesday’s Champions League contest against Copenhagen, as well as Sunday’s Serie A showdown against Juventus at the Allianz Stadium, and the following European clash versus Chelsea next Wednesday.

The Kosovar defender will likely be replaced by Alessandro Buogiorno, but the Italian winger’s absence will be a heavy blow, as David Neres has also been struggling with an ankle problem, while Noa Lang is reportedly on the verge of finalising a transfer to Galatasaray.