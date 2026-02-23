Juventus have finally revealed how much it cost them to sack Igor Tudor and his staff last October, and then rescind their contracts earlier this year.

The Croatian was initially appointed as a caretaker last March following the sacking of Thiago Motta. After helping the club qualify for the Champions League, he was given a permanent contract, although the management had first attempted to bring back Antonio Conte.

Unfortunately for the 46-year-old, he endured a woeful start to the season. After registering three wins in three, the team simply disintegrated, failing to taste victory in eight straight matches.

Therefore, Damien Comolli and Co. decided to wield the axe, parting ways with the former Juventus defender and replacing him with Luciano Spalletti.

Igor Tudor collected significant severance pay before joining Spurs

In January, Juventus managed to chop Tudor and his staff off the payroll by finding an agreement for a contract termination.

However, this turned out to be a rather costly operation for the Turin-based club, which has now released the financial numbers behind the first half of the 2025/26 season.

The statement included a €8.3 million figure in the costs category under the title “Provisions related to the early termination of employment relationships of registered personnel”

Calcio e Finanza believes that this description refers to the compromise reached with Tudor and his staff.

Tudor had the last laugh in his negotiations with Juventus

The Croatian manager has seemingly negotiated himself a handsome figure before cutting his ties with the Serie A giants.

The former defender was certainly the main beneficiary in this agreement, as freeing himself from his Juventus contract allowed him to sign for Tottenham Hotspur earlier this month.

On the other hand, Thiago Motta remains tied to Juventus with a contract valid until June 2027.