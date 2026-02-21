Juventus will aim to return to winning ways at the earliest opportunity, and this is the team selected to do just that against Como today.

Cesc Fabregas’ side have enjoyed an impressive campaign and are competing with Juventus and several other clubs for a top-four finish. Their performances this season have attracted attention, and they secured a victory over the Old Lady in the reverse fixture, a result that contributed to the dismissal of Igor Tudor.

Pressure Mounts on Juventus

Juventus’ current manager is experiencing his most challenging run of form since taking charge, making this fixture particularly significant. Luciano Spalletti is fully aware of the stakes, especially after his side failed to overcome Galatasaray in midweek, opponents they will face again shortly. A positive response is essential to restore confidence within the squad and among supporters.

The Bianconeri understand that consistency will be crucial as the season approaches its decisive phase. Dropping further points could have serious implications for their league ambitions, particularly with rivals maintaining strong momentum.

Como Pose Genuine Threat

Como, meanwhile, has demonstrated resilience against high-profile opposition. They held AC Milan to a draw in their most recent outing and, although they have not won either of their last two matches, their earlier victory over Juventus will provide belief heading into this encounter. A win would reduce the gap between them and the Bianconeri, offering significant motivation.

For Juventus, preventing that scenario will be a priority. However, achieving victory may prove more complicated than anticipated. Como have frustrated several of the league’s leading sides this term, showcasing organisation and tactical discipline. Juventus must therefore deliver a composed and determined performance if they are to secure the three points and regain momentum at a crucial juncture in the campaign.