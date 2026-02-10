Like many Juventus supporters, Gianluigi Buffon believes that Kenan Yildiz is destined for the very top of football. The Turkish youngster has resisted comparisons, yet it is difficult not to see echoes of Alessandro Del Piero in his style of play. Yildiz continues to develop as a player and has recently committed his future to the club by signing a new contract, offering him the chance to compete for silverware with Juve.

With Luciano Spalletti at the helm, Juventus may have found a manager capable of returning the club to the summit of Serie A. The team reportedly respect Spalletti’s methods and continues to follow his instructions diligently, with Yildiz improving under his guidance. For a prodigious talent like Yildiz, having an experienced coach is essential to unlocking his full potential, and the young attacker has so far delivered promising performances on the pitch.

Buffon’s admiration for Yildiz

Buffon has spoken highly of Yildiz’s abilities and potential, suggesting that he could one day reach legendary status at Juventus. The veteran goalkeeper believes that the Turkish forward is already demonstrating qualities that are rare even at the highest level.

He said, as quoted by Calciomercato: “Right now, with everything he’s achieved, he’s at an ultra-rare level. For me, a player like Yildiz, if he manages to win the Champions League with Juventus, will be something beyond legendary. What he’s demonstrating and what we can see is out of the ordinary.”

Kenan Yildiz (Photo by Alessandro Sabattini/Getty Images)

A bright future at Juventus

Yildiz’s progress underlines the importance of nurturing young talent with the right combination of guidance and opportunity. With a supportive manager and a club keen to challenge domestically and in Europe, he has the environment necessary to fulfil his considerable potential. While time will reveal the full extent of his achievements, early signs suggest that Yildiz could become one of Juventus’ most celebrated players in the years ahead.