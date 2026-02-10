Nicolas Gonzalez moved from Juventus to Atletico Madrid on loan during the summer, with certain conditions in place that could compel the Spanish club to make the transfer permanent. Gonzalez left Juve after an underwhelming season, although the team struggled collectively, having been managed by two different coaches, and few players stood out.

In Spain, Gonzalez has not produced the statistics many had hoped for, but he has been receiving regular playing time, which is a key factor in activating the obligation for Atletico to sign him permanently. Juventus continue to monitor his progress closely, with Calciomercato reporting that he must complete at least 45 minutes in 21 matches for Atletico to finalise the deal.

Meeting the required minutes

Over the course of the season, Gonzalez has started several matches and has already met part of the required criteria, with 16 appearances currently qualifying. With multiple fixtures remaining, he needs to reach 45 minutes in just five more games to ensure Atletico are obliged to complete the transfer.

At present, it appears likely that he will meet these requirements, as Atletico have found him to be a useful addition to the squad. Regular involvement on the pitch has allowed him to contribute to the team’s efforts while also progressing towards the contractual conditions for a permanent move.

Nico Gonzalez (Photo by Jose Manuel Alvarez Rey/Getty Images)

Implications for Juventus

A permanent transfer would also be welcomed by Juventus, as Gonzalez does not appear to feature in their long-term plans. By meeting the conditions set out in the loan agreement, the Spanish side would secure a player who can support their objectives, while Juventus could focus on other options in their squad planning.

Gonzalez’s loan spell demonstrates how conditional agreements can influence player careers, offering opportunities for development while allowing clubs to make measured decisions based on performance and contribution over the season. With the remaining matches approaching, attention will continue to centre on whether he fulfils the necessary criteria for a permanent move to Atletico Madrid.