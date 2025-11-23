Italian journalist Paolo Pagnini tore into Juventus summer signings Jonathan David and Lois Openda, whose disappointing displays have encapsulated the club’s poor summer campaign.

The Bianconeri signed the Canadian bomber on a free transfer in July. Many considered it a brilliant coup on Damien Comolli’s part, at least based on the player’s displays during his five-year spell at LOSC Lille.

The Serie A giants were hoping to round off their summer campaign by bringing back Randal Kolo Muani. However, they failed to reach an agreement with Paris Saint-Germain, so they ended up signing Openda from RB Leipzig.

Jonathan David & Lois Openda still struggling at Juventus

Unfortunately for Juventus, neither David nor Openda has been able to deliver the goods upfront.

Canada’s all-time goal-scorer netted on his club debut against Parma, but hasn’t found the back of the net since. On the other hand, the Belgium international has yet to open his account in Turin.

In fact, Dusan Vlahovic, whom the club tried to offload last summer, has cemented himself as the ultimate choice upfront. Although the Serbian’s performances have left much to be desired, he has at least managed to bag six goals this season.

After Saturday’s 1-1 draw against Fiorentina, Juve’s lack of quality was once again on display.

Paganini slams David & Openda

For his part, Paganini argued that this Bianconeri side doesn’t possess the required personnel to put matches to bed, while lambasting David and Openda, who were only introduced in the 88th minute.

“You need quality players to win matches. Nothing new there. Juventus got their summer transfer window wrong,” wrote the Italian journalist on his X account.

“David and Openda combined don’t even make one top-level striker.”

#FiorentinaJuventus ci vogliono i giocatori di qualità per vincere le partite. Niente di nuovo. La #Juventus ha sbagliato il mercato estivo. David e Openda di 2 non ne fanno uno di attaccante di livello. Ma la lacuna più evidente è sempre a centrocampo. — Paolo Paganini (@PaPaganini) November 22, 2025

Despite their attacking woes, Paganini feels that the middle of the park is in an even worse shape.

“And yet, the most glaring gap is still in midfield,” he concluded.