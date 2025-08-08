Juventus and Paris Saint-Germain have been engaged in discussions regarding the potential return of Randal Kolo Muani, with the Bianconeri keen to secure the striker’s services once again.

Kolo Muani spent the previous season on loan at Juventus and played a pivotal role for the club, including during their campaign at the Club World Cup. His performances impressed both fans and management, particularly as he was regularly selected to start ahead of Dusan Vlahovic during the tournament. Igor Tudor has made it clear he would like to continue working with the forward and has requested the club to bring him back ahead of the new season.

Managerial Backing Fuels Juventus Interest

Tudor’s belief in Kolo Muani’s abilities has reportedly influenced Juventus’ renewed efforts to finalise a deal. The striker is also said to be eager to return and has declined to engage in discussions with other interested clubs. However, despite mutual interest from both the player and Juventus, an agreement between the two clubs has not yet been reached.

Paris Saint-Germain are reportedly holding out for either a permanent transfer or a loan deal that includes an obligation to buy. Juventus, however, are facing financial constraints and is currently unable to meet PSG’s valuation, which has made negotiations difficult.

Francisco Barido (Getty Images)

Young Prospect May Be Key to Unlocking Deal

According to Tuttomercatoweb, PSG have identified a potential compromise in the form of a promising young talent from Juventus’ youth academy. The report indicates that the French side admires teenager Francisco Barido and may request his inclusion in the deal to help move negotiations forward. This development introduces a new dynamic into the talks, as Juventus must now consider whether to part with a rising prospect in order to bring back a proven performer.

Time is quickly running out with the new season fast approaching, and Juventus are under pressure to complete the transfer in the coming days. Bringing Kolo Muani back could be a significant boost to the squad, but the club must now weigh the costs and potential sacrifices needed to make the move a reality.