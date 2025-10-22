When a team’s performances begin to decline, the manager often faces intense scrutiny, and in many cases, that leads to dismissal. This appears to be the situation at Juventus, where Igor Tudor’s position is reportedly under threat following a series of disappointing results.

The Bianconeri have endured significant managerial instability in recent seasons, having changed coaches at least four times since the 2020–2021 campaign. Despite these frequent changes, the club continues to struggle to rediscover the dominance that once defined them. Tudor, who took charge in March, has now spent six months working with the team and also led them during the Club World Cup.

Juventus’ Ongoing Struggles Under Tudor

At the start of his tenure, there were signs of progress. Juventus appeared to be regaining confidence and consistency, particularly during the Club World Cup, where their performances suggested a more cohesive and energetic side. They began the current season on a positive note, with supporters hopeful that stability had finally been restored.

However, the team’s recent form has faltered significantly. In the past few weeks, Juventus have found it increasingly difficult to secure victories or maintain momentum, prompting questions about Tudor’s future. The pressure has mounted as speculation grows that a few more poor results could force the club’s management to consider another coaching change.

(Photo by Valerio Pennicino/Getty Images)

Calls for Patience from Within the Club

Despite the growing uncertainty, Attila Malfatti believes sacking Tudor would be a mistake. As reported by Tuttojuve, Malfatti argued that the manager needs more time to establish his philosophy and allow the players to adapt. He said, “Juve is undergoing a transformation that began with Giuntoli’s arrival and has continued this year. The team has quality players, they just need to find balance, a clear playing identity, and a system that allows everyone to perform at their best. Yesterday, in my opinion, the best possible eleven took to the field, keeping in mind that substitutions can always impact the outcome of a match. The coach must be given the time he needs to identify the players who are most suited to achieving results.”

Malfatti’s comments highlight the need for patience and continuity as Juventus navigate a crucial transitional phase. While the pressure to deliver immediate results remains intense, sustained progress often requires stability. For now, Tudor’s challenge is to halt the decline, restore confidence, and prove that he is the right man to guide Juventus through this period of change.