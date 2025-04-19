Igor Tudor has been entrusted with the responsibility of guiding Juventus through the remainder of the season, but questions continue to surround his long-term future at the club. The Bianconeri have handed him the managerial reins on a short-term basis, with the understanding that his position could be extended depending on performance and results.

For now, the club’s primary focus is on securing a strong finish to the campaign. Juventus remain intent on achieving its objectives before any definitive decisions are made regarding the managerial position. However, some sections of the fanbase have expressed concern about the lack of clarity on who will lead the team beyond the summer.

Tudor, a former Juventus player, arrived with the advantage of already being familiar with the club’s environment and expectations. His appointment was seen as a pragmatic choice, someone who could stabilise the situation and guide the team through a challenging period. The club placed its trust in his abilities, confident that he would bring a degree of cohesion to the dressing room.

(Photo by Valerio Pennicino/Getty Images)

Despite this, speculation about his future has continued to dominate headlines. Numerous reports suggest that the club is already evaluating other managerial candidates for next season, which has only added to the uncertainty. These rumours persist even though Tudor could potentially finish the season on a high note and deliver positive results on the pitch.

Massimo Pavan has offered a brief but pointed comment on the situation, as cited by Tuttomercatoweb: “Juventus is with Tudor at the moment, then we’ll see.” His statement reflects the current sentiment within the club—support for the manager while keeping all options open for the future.

In the meantime, the most pragmatic approach for Juventus would be to provide Tudor with the full backing required to see out the season successfully. His future should ultimately be assessed based on results, the team’s performance, and the stability he is able to bring. Rushing to a conclusion before the campaign concludes could disrupt the progress being made. Whatever decision is taken, it must be based on what is best for the club’s long-term ambitions.