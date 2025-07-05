Juventus have reportedly added Weston McKennie to the list of players who are available on the market this summer.

The American is the longest-serving outfielder in the squad, as he’s been a Juventus player since the summer of 2020 when he made the move from Schalke on the orders of the club’s former sporting director, Fabio Paratici.

The 26-year-old’s spell with the Bianconeri has been a true rollercoaster, as he found himself on the outs on a couple of occasions, before being reinstated in the squad, and it even included a brief loan stint at Leeds United.

But according to IlBianconero, we may have already seen the last of the versatile midfielder in a Juventus jersey.

Juventus could part ways with Weston McKennie

(Photo by Gabriele Maltinti/Getty Images)

As the source explains, McKennie has been expected to pen a new deal for several months. But while Federico Gatti is all set to finalise his contract extension in the coming days, the Texan’s situation looks drastically different, as his supposed agreement with the club has apparently gone up in smoke.

Moreover, the USMNT star is no longer a regular starter in the team, as Manuel Locatelli and Khephren Thuram have cemented themselves as the first choices for the double pivot, while Andrea Cambiaso and Alberto Costa have been regularly starting on the flanks in recent matches.

Therefore, McKennie could be available on the market this summer, like six other Juventus stars.

Which players on are Juve’s transfer list?

The transfer list also includes his friend and compatriot Timothy Weah who resisted a move to Nottingham Forest, but could end up returning to France through the gates of Marseille.

Samuel Mbangula is another player on the fringes of Igor Tudor’s project, while the club will be desperate to offload Dusan Vlahovic and Douglas Luiz.

Moreover, Lloyd Kelly has failed to impress in his first few months in Turin, so he’s available to leave for the right offer, and the same applies to Nicolas Gonzalez.