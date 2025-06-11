Mattia Perin has formally requested Juventus to sell him this summer after another season in which he featured very little. Since returning from a loan spell at Genoa in 2021, Perin has consistently been the club’s second-choice goalkeeper, rarely securing significant playing time. At 32 years old, he has expressed a clear desire for more minutes on the pitch, which he feels he is unlikely to receive at Juventus.

Limited Opportunities Under Recent Managers

Perin’s situation has been challenging since his return. During the tenure of former manager Thiago Motta, the Brazilian-Italian coach alternated between Perin and Michele di Gregorio, providing the veteran goalkeeper with occasional game time. However, the arrival of Igor Tudor altered the dynamics significantly. Tudor has shown a preference for consistency in goal and has stuck with Di Gregorio as his first-choice keeper whenever he has been fit. As a result, Perin’s appearances dropped sharply, culminating in just five Serie A games during the 2024/2025 campaign.

Juventus would likely be willing to offer Perin more minutes if circumstances allowed, but with Di Gregorio firmly established as the preferred goalkeeper, the club has limited options. This has left Perin increasingly frustrated and eager to seek a new challenge elsewhere.

(Photo by Gabriele Maltinti/Getty Images)

Perin Seeks a New Beginning

According to Tuttomercatoweb, Perin has now asked the club to facilitate a transfer during the upcoming summer window. The report further claims that the goalkeeper is not willing to be part of Juventus’ squad for the Club World Cup and is actively seeking a solution to his future. It is clear that Perin wants to be the first-choice goalkeeper, whether that be at Juventus or at another club.

Given his experience and professional attitude, Perin deserves more regular game time than he has received. Juventus may need to consider allowing him to leave if they cannot provide him with the opportunities he seeks. Finding a solution that respects both the club’s needs and Perin’s ambitions will be important in the coming weeks.