LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - AUGUST 09: Matias Soule of AS Roma during the pre-season friendly match between Everton and AS Roma at Hill Dickinson Stadium on August 09, 2025 in Liverpool, England. (Photo by Jan Kruger/Getty Images)

Roma winger Matias Soulé recalls a funny anecdote from his time at Juventus under the guidance of Max Allegri.

The Argentine first joined the Bianconeri’s youth ranks in the summer of 2020 after being poached from Velez Sarsfield. The talented youngster climbed the ranks swiftly to become a member of the first team in 2022 after cementing himself as one of the most promising players at the club

However, his lack of playing time prompted a loan spell at Frosinone in 2023/24, before being sold to Roma afterwards.

Despite getting limited chances under Allegri’s tutelage, Soulé still has fond memories of the current Milan boss.

The young player remains grateful to the Livorno native for giving him his Serie A debut.

“Allegri always kept me in mind, even though I didn’t play much,” said the 22-year-old in his interview with Il Messaggero (via IlBianconero).

“He is a manager who gives you complete freedom in attack, as the best coaches do. The same goes to [Claudio] Ranieri, [Eusebio] Di Francesco, and [his current Roma boss Gian Piero] Gasperini.

Matias Soule (Photo by Jan Kruger/Getty Images)

“However, if you commit tactical mistakes, he goes crazy. Di Francesco and Gasperini are similar; they pay maximum attention to the defensive phase.”

Soulé admits he cut his hair following Allegri’s ‘threat’

The former Juventus youngster also reveals that Allegri had ‘threatened’ to drop him if he didn’t cut his hair, so he immediately obliged.

“At Juventus, I had grown my hair long and dyed it blonde. The next day, he told me I had to get a haircut or I might not show up again.

“I was still young, so after training I immediately ran to the barber.”

Allegri had famously given Kenan Yildiz the same treatment following the latter’s Serie A debut against Udinese in August 2023. At the time, the 56-year-old publicly complained about the youngster’s constant hair fix.

Like Soulé, Yildiz headed to the barber the next morning and posted his new look on social media.