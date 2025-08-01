Jadon Sancho remains one of the attacking profiles under consideration by Juventus as they look to strengthen their squad during the current transfer window. The Bianconeri are working tirelessly to assemble a competitive team ahead of the new season, with manager Igor Tudor awaiting further reinforcements to enhance the group.

Sancho’s future at Manchester United remains uncertain, as he has been excluded from the club’s plans. Without a move, the winger risks being sidelined for yet another season. Juventus had previously initiated discussions with both the player and his club, but despite several weeks of dialogue, they opted not to move forward with their pursuit, and Sancho has since returned to Manchester.

Juventus Monitoring Situation as Dortmund Lurk

Juventus are currently prioritising other transfer dealings, and any renewed interest in Sancho is likely to depend on outgoings. The club must free up space in the squad and balance financial considerations before making a serious attempt to secure the Englishman’s services. This delay has provided an opportunity for Borussia Dortmund to enter the picture, with the Bundesliga side reportedly looking to bring Sancho back for a third spell.

Sancho previously enjoyed significant success at Dortmund, and a return to Germany could be an appealing option for the player. However, Juventus may still have a chance to compete for his signature, as Dortmund’s ability to strike a deal hinges on meeting Manchester United’s conditions.

The financial aspect of any move remains a major hurdle. Sancho’s wages are significant, and both clubs interested in his signature must ensure they can accommodate those demands. Dortmund’s sporting director, Sebastian Kehl, addressed the situation and expressed caution over their position. As cited by Tuttomercatoweb, “Sancho is constantly at the centre of transfer rumours. I understand the interest, but we’re thinking carefully within our limits. The conditions have to be right. We’ll do something, but we’re limited by certain options.”

Jadon Sancho (Getty Images)

Financial Constraints Require Strategic Planning

While Sancho could be an excellent addition to Juventus’ attacking options, the club must first resolve internal matters. Wage structure, squad size and financial fair play regulations all play a role in shaping their next move. If the conditions become more favourable, Juventus could re-enter the race and make a renewed push to bring Sancho to Turin.