Dusan Vlahovic has been sidelined for Juventus for several months, but the Serbian striker is now closer than ever to making his return to action. His absence has been felt by the Bianconeri, particularly given the importance he held in the team before suffering his injury. Under Luciano Spalletti, Vlahovic was regarded as the leading striker in the squad, which was reflected in the number of matches he started prior to being ruled out.

Spalletti has shown clear confidence in the forward and views him as a central figure in Juventus’ attacking plans. That trust explains why Vlahovic was regularly selected when fit, with the manager believing he offers qualities no other striker in the squad can fully replicate. Juventus have continued to push for results in his absence, but there is little doubt that the club are eager to reintegrate him as soon as his condition allows.

Importance of Vlahovic’s Return

Juventus will need to continue winning matches without Vlahovic until he is fully fit, but encouraging signs suggest that his wait to return may soon be over. An update from within the Serbian national team setup has indicated that the striker is making strong progress in his recovery. That news will be welcomed by Juventus, who are keen to boost their attacking options during a crucial phase of the season.

There is also added significance surrounding Vlahovic’s comeback, as this could prove to be his final season at the Allianz Stadium. He will be eligible to sign a pre-contract agreement with a club outside Serie A, but any potential move would depend heavily on his ability to demonstrate that he still has goals in him. A strong return to action would therefore be vital for both his club and personal ambitions.

Fitness Update and Timeline

With that context in mind, Vlahovic is expected to be highly motivated to return as soon as possible. The latest indication suggests that his comeback is imminent. Providing clarity on the situation, Serbian national team fitness coach Dusan Ilic said via Tuttomercatoweb, “I think we’ll see him back on the pitch at the beginning of March.”

If that timeline proves accurate, Juventus could soon welcome back a player who has the potential to make a decisive impact. His return would offer Spalletti greater attacking flexibility and could play a key role in shaping the remainder of the season for the Bianconeri.