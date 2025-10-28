Juventus continue to search for attacking consistency after a frustrating spell in which their strikers have failed to deliver. Throughout the season, the team has struggled to score goals despite boasting one of the most talented front lines in Serie A.

Under Igor Tudor, Juventus made constant changes to their attack in an attempt to find the ideal formula. The manager frequently rotated his strikers, hoping to identify a player capable of leading the line effectively. However, the desired breakthrough never came, and the Bianconeri ended Tudor’s tenure after going four consecutive matches without finding the back of the net.

The Challenge of Finding a Reliable Goalscorer

Just before the transfer window closed, Juventus added Lois Openda to their squad, joining Dusan Vlahovic and Jonathan David in what many believed would be a powerful attacking trio. On paper, the combination promised both depth and versatility, but in practice, it has yet to produce the level of output expected.

The lack of goals has left supporters puzzled, particularly given the individual ability of each striker. Juventus’ attack often shows flashes of potential, but they have struggled to maintain the fluidity and composure required in decisive moments. As a result, the team’s inability to score has contributed significantly to their recent poor run of form.

A Wider Problem Across Serie A

While Juventus’s lack of attacking efficiency has drawn attention, the issue appears to extend beyond Turin. According to Tuttomercatoweb, the current Serie A top scorers’ chart tells an unexpected story. Riccardo Orsolini leads the standings with five goals, despite not being a striker. Christian Pulisic, another non-striker, sits in second place, while Kevin De Bruyne, a midfielder by trade, is third.

This unusual pattern highlights a league-wide trend in which traditional strikers are struggling to make their usual impact. For Juventus, however, the focus remains inward. The team must find new ways to share the responsibility for goals and rely on creativity from midfield and wide areas to regain their winning touch.