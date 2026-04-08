Luciano Spalletti is expected to sign a new contract at Juventus in the coming weeks, as the Bianconeri consider him the right man for their managerial position. The club has continued to support and trust him over recent months, believing he can guide them back to consistently winning trophies.

Spalletti has introduced greater swagger and confidence to the Juventus side since taking charge, with the Old Lady satisfied with the progress made under his leadership so far. His impact has been evident in the team’s improved mentality, and the club are keen to secure his long-term future. Negotiations have been ongoing for several weeks, with Juventus eager to finalise a new agreement as soon as possible.

Contract Not Immediate Priority

Despite the progress in talks, a new deal is not currently the manager’s primary focus. Instead, his attention remains firmly on ensuring that his side finishes the season strongly, to secure a place in the top four. With only a few matches remaining, the pressure is increasing as Juventus aim to meet their targets.

The importance of upcoming fixtures means that Spalletti is prioritising preparation and performance on the pitch over contractual matters. His approach reflects a desire to maintain focus within the squad during a decisive stage of the campaign.

Focus on Key Fixtures

When asked whether he would sign his contract this week, Spalletti responded, as reported by JuventusNews24, “I don’t know, guys, I don’t know. Now next week is the most difficult week, that is, we have to play against Atalanta in Bergamo where we conceded three goals and we have to put our stamp on that game.”

The reference to Atalanta highlights the significance of the upcoming challenge, particularly given the difficulties previously experienced in that fixture. Spalletti’s comments underline his commitment to addressing on-field performances before finalising his future.

He remains one of the most respected managerial options available to Juventus, making it unsurprising that the club are determined to retain him. It is widely expected that he will commit his future to the Bianconeri, with a contract extension likely to be completed in the near future.