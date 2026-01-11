Juventus manager Luciano Spalletti reportedly had a meeting with the club’s hierarchy on Friday to discuss transfer plans.

Guarded by the team’s improving results and performances, the 66-year-old tactician has gained the esteem and appreciation of everyone at Continassa.

Unlike Igor Tudor, who was somewhat cast aside from the club’s transfer plans, Spalletti has a big say in the market.

Therefore, the incumbent head coach is having an open dialogue with Damien Comolli, Francois Modesto and Marco Ottolini this January, as the Bianconeri continue to study their January options.

Luciano Spalletti asks Juventus to sign a vice-Yildiz

According to Tuttosport via IlBianconero, Spalletti and the Juventus officials had another summit on Friday, with the Tuscan manager reiterating his January requests.

The source claims that the Certaldo native asked the management to sign two new players, with the possibility of a third addition.

First, Spalletti wants a new left winger/attacking midfielder, who can act as backup for Kenan Yildiz, who currently doesn’t have a natural alternative in the squad.

Needless to say, Federico Chiesa is the absolute favourite for this role, as Juventus are already working on finding an agreement with Liverpool for the 28-year-old’s return. Atalanta’s Daniel Maldini is considered a fallback option.

Spalletti wants an addition in midfield, but attacking plans remain on hold

The second profile requested by the manager is a versatile midfielder capable of filling various roles, somewhat like Weston McKennie.

Interestingly, the report doesn’t mention anything about a new wing-back, which hints that Spalletti is happy to field the Texan on the flanks.

Finally, the former Italy head coach wants to wait for updates on Dusan Vlahovic’s condition before deciding whether or not to pursue a new striker in the middle of the season.

Earlier reports this week claimed that the Serbian has been making important strides in his recovery path. Hence, he could return to action by mid-February rather than March, as it was initially estimated.