Juventus head coach Luciano Spalletti has reportedly requested the signing of three Premier League players, including Liverpool’s Alisson Becker.

The 67-year-old’s future at the club hasn’t been officially confirmed, but according to La Gazzetta dello Sport, he will sign a two-year extension before Easter.

The experienced tacitician should also earn a pay rise, taking his salary up to €5 million in addition to bonuses.

Spalletti hoping for an Alisson reunion at Juventus

While Spalletti’s fate at Continassa is no longer tied to Champions League qualification, securing a Top 4 spot remains vital for the club from a sporting and financial standpoint.

Therefore, if the former Italy boss can deliver UCL football next season, the hierarchy will be able to launch attempts to sign top-notch stars in the summer.

In this case, Spalletti is expected to request substantial reinforcement, beginning with Alisson, whom he identified as his preferred target to replace the potentially-departing Michele Di Gregorio.

The 33-year-old played under the Tuscan manager at Roma during the 2016/17 season, albeit he was still an understudy for Wojciech Szczesny at the time. He only became a starter following the Pole’s transfer to Juventus. Spalletting had already left the Italian capital at the time.

The Brazilian shot-stopper has been an absolute stalwart for Liverpool since joining the club in 2018. His contract runs for another year, but it remains to be seen if the Reds would consider parting ways with the 33-year-old following an injury-riddled campaign.

Spalletti also wants Bernando Silva, Vlahovic & Kolo Muani at Juventus next season

In addition to Alisson, GdS claims that Spalletti has also identified Bernardo Silva as his favourite profile to bolster the middle of the park.

Signing the Portuguese playmaker could be a more plausible task, as his contract with Manchester City will expire in June.

As for the attack, Spalletti has reportedly made two requests: He wants the hierarchy to try their best to tie down Dusan Vlahovic with a new contract, and try to bring Randal Kolo Muani back to the club.

The Frenchman is currently enduring a miserable loan spell at Tottenham, so he will return to Paris Saint-Germain, who would be willing to negotiate with the Bianconeri once more after failing to reach an accord last summer.