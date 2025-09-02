Stefano Impallomeni has expressed his admiration for the transfer business carried out by Juventus during the recent summer window, noting in particular the strengthening of their attack on deadline day. The club, which has operated under the necessity of selling before making acquisitions, was one of the busiest in the final hours of the market.

Juventus’ activity on deadline day

By the morning of the final day, Juventus had several negotiations ongoing and were under pressure to bring them to completion before the window closed. Ultimately, the club did not succeed in signing Randal Kolo Muani, a player they had tracked throughout the summer, as Paris Saint-Germain’s financial demands proved too high. Nevertheless, the Bianconeri were able to secure the signings of Edon Zhegrova and Lois Openda, two forwards who are expected to provide both depth and quality in attacking areas.

The arrival of these players has raised optimism among supporters and analysts alike, with many suggesting that Juventus now possess one of the strongest forward lines in Serie A. The side has already started the season positively, fuelling the belief that the squad can deliver consistent performances across both domestic and European competitions.

Zhegrova signs for Juventus

Impallomeni’s assessment

Reflecting on the club’s efforts, Impallomeni shared his view that the outcome of the summer window has left Juventus well-equipped for the challenges ahead. Speaking via Tuttojuve, he stated, “Ultimately, it’s right that the Kolo Muani affair is over, because PSG’s request wasn’t acceptable. Openda and Zhegrova are making it clear that they need to move on from the player. Now Juve are in good shape for the league and the Champions League.”

His remarks underline the importance of decisiveness in the transfer market, particularly when negotiations threaten to become overly complex or financially unsustainable. By shifting focus to attainable targets, Juventus ensured that the squad was reinforced in key areas without compromising its financial stability.

With the new signings integrated, Juventus now have a forward unit that combines pace, creativity, and clinical finishing. These qualities will be crucial not only for maintaining momentum in Serie A but also for advancing in the Champions League, where the competition is of the highest level. The balance of the squad suggests that there is genuine potential to contend for major honours this season, a sentiment increasingly shared among observers.