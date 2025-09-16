TURIN, ITALY - AUGUST 24: Andrea Cambiaso of Juventus walks off the pitch after receiving a red card during the Serie A match between Juventus FC and Parma Calcio 1913 at on August 24, 2025 in Turin, Italy. (Photo by Valerio Pennicino/Getty Images)

Andrea Cambiaso is available to play for Juventus once again following his two-game ban, which was imposed after his red card in the first match of the season. While he has served his suspension for domestic games, he is also available to feature in Juventus’ first Champions League fixture of the campaign.

Cambiaso’s Return Boosts Juventus

Igor Tudor has expressed his satisfaction at having Cambiaso back in the squad, and the defender is expected to start against Borussia Dortmund, a team he scored twice against during pre-season. The Bianconeri are confident that Cambiaso will perform well, given his previous contributions and current form. His presence provides both experience and quality to the squad, which Tudor values highly.

Speaking about having his defender back, Tudor said via Tuttomercatoweb, “He’s fine, he’s been training, and he can’t wait to get started. He had a good training session yesterday. He’s an important player for us, and we’ve missed him. We’ve missed him because he’s a player who raises the quality and the level. Him and Conceicao are the same. They’re two players we missed against Inter, too, and they significantly raise our level.” This statement underlines the impact Cambiaso has on the team’s overall performance and how his return can influence Juventus’ tactical execution.

Getty Images

Key Player for Juventus

Cambiaso has consistently been one of the most reliable players in the Juventus squad, so it is no surprise that his absence was felt in recent matches. He is among the players who have adapted well to Tudor’s tactical approach, and there is optimism that he could find the net against Borussia Dortmund once again. His contributions on both ends of the pitch make him a crucial figure in Juventus’ plans for domestic and European competitions.

As one of the most important players at the club, Cambiaso’s return provides a significant boost to Juventus’ squad depth and overall quality. Fans and management alike will be hoping that he maintains his high standards and makes an immediate impact as Juventus seeks positive results in the Champions League and beyond.