While the management is still working on shoring up the squad with new additions, Juventus head coach Igor Tudor has already found the backbone of his team.

The Croatian took over from Thiago Motta in the middle of the previous campaign, and he immediately implemented a fundamental tactical change, switching to his favourite 3-4-2-1 formation.

Much to the 46-year-old’s delight, most players responded well to the change, and the team eventually succeeded in landing a spot in the Champions League, which was the main objective of the season in the first place.

Igor Tudor identifies the backbone of his Juventus side

After failing to lure Antonio Conte, the Juventus hierarchy decided to entrust Tudor with the permanent role. The former defender is still expecting the arrival of three or four new players to complete his squad, but he already feels he has a solid foundation.

According to Tuttosport via JuventusNews24, the former Lazio and Marseille manager has already identified the five players who will constitute the backbone of his team.

(Photo by Michael Owens/Getty Images)

The first is the returning Gleison Bremer, whose ACL injury impeded the club’s chances last term. The Brazilian has returned to action in the friendly against Reggiana, and is now ready to reclaim his role at the heart of the backline.

Who are the five main Juventus pillars in Tudor’s plans?

Ahead of Bremer, Tudor will heavily rely on Khephren Thuram and Juventus captain Manuel Locatelli in the double pivot. This midfield partnership will have an instrumental role to play next season, even though they’ll need reinforcement.

Needless to say, Kenan Yildiz is at the very centre of the project. Following an underwhelming run with Thiago Motta, the Turkish youngster found his best form when Tudor entrusted him with the Number 10 role behind the striker, cementing himself as the main source of creativity in the team.

Finally, Jonathan David is expected to lead the line, with great expectations laid on his shoulders. The Canadian will be aiming to deliver the goods in front of goal.