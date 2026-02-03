Dusan Vlahovic appears increasingly likely to leave Juventus as a free agent, a situation that has influenced the club’s transfer strategy in recent months. This expectation was one of the key reasons Juventus explored the possibility of signing a new striker during the last transfer window. Although they monitored and showed interest in several attacking options, no deal was completed, and it is clear that Vlahovic is not a player the club intends to rely on next term.

Discussions regarding a contract extension have taken place in the past, but those talks failed to produce an agreement. As a result, the Serbian forward is widely expected to see out his current deal and depart without a transfer fee. Juventus are not expected to block his exit, accepting that his future likely lies away from Turin.

Juventus stance and Milan interest

AC Milan have emerged as one of the most persistent suitors for Vlahovic since the start of the season. The club attempted to secure his signature during the summer transfer window but was unsuccessful. However, the prospect of signing him on a free transfer at the end of the current campaign has renewed their interest and strengthened their position.

For Milan, adding a proven striker without paying a transfer fee would represent a significant opportunity. Yet, their pursuit is complicated by the same issue that prevented Juventus from finalising a new contract with the player. Financial demands remain a central obstacle, raising doubts about whether a deal can be reached.

Dusan Vlahovic (Photo by Gabriele Maltinti/Getty Images)

Salary demands and future options

According to Tuttojuve, Vlahovic is still insisting on a substantial salary, reportedly unwilling to accept less than the 12m euros per season he is set to earn at Juventus during the 2025/2026 season. This level of remuneration has already proven difficult for Juventus to accommodate and now poses a serious challenge for Milan as well.

Such demands may limit his options within European football, where clubs are increasingly cautious with wage structures. If he maintains this stance, a move outside Europe could become more realistic. In particular, Saudi Arabia may emerge as a potential destination should European teams decide that his salary expectations are too high to meet.