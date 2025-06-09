Juventus are reportedly in talks to retain Randal Kolo Muani beyond the end of his current loan spell, which is due to expire at the close of this month. The French forward joined the Bianconeri on a temporary deal from Paris Saint-Germain last summer and has since emerged as a significant figure in their attacking unit.

While Kolo Muani, like many of his teammates, has faced challenges with consistency during recent months, his overall contribution has been noteworthy. He scored crucial goals that played a key role in helping Juventus secure Champions League qualification, demonstrating his ability to deliver when it mattered most.

Though some observers may argue that his form dipped at various stages, Kolo Muani has arguably been the club’s most influential attacker since the beginning of 2025. His impact has been visible both in terms of goals and in his adaptability within the squad.

Strong Performances Despite Reduced Role

Following the arrival of Igor Tudor as manager, Kolo Muani temporarily lost his place in the starting eleven. However, when called upon, particularly during the absence of Dusan Vlahovic, the forward stepped up and delivered important performances. His ability to adapt to Tudor’s system and contribute under pressure did not go unnoticed.

Despite the tactical changes and increased competition for places, Kolo Muani maintained a positive influence whenever given an opportunity. These displays have led to renewed internal discussions about extending his stay in Turin for another season.

Potential for Growth Next Season

While there may be some scepticism among supporters regarding the decision to retain him, there is a compelling case for Juventus to give Kolo Muani another year to prove his worth. If included in the club’s pre-season plans, the forward could show further development and consistency, which would benefit the team as they prepare for both domestic and European campaigns.

His time at Juventus so far has shown glimpses of real potential, and with the right support and continuity, Kolo Muani could yet evolve into a key figure in the club’s long-term project.