Although it’s still early days, Randal Kolo Muani will almost certainly be a primary transfer target for Juventus in the summer.

The Bianconeri will be keen to revamp their attacking ranks, especially following the disappointing performances of Jonathan David and Lois Openda this season.

Dusan Vlahovic is currently negotiating a new contract with the management, but the department still requires an addition or two.

Juventus determined to bring back Randal Kolo Muani

Kolo Muani already had a positive experience at Juventus during the second half of the 2024/25 season.

The Frenchman returned to Paris Saint-Germain when the loan deal expired, and the club weren’t able to reach a new agreement last summer, despite months of gruelling negotiations.

Therefore, the 27-year-old ended up sealing a loan move to Tottenham Hotspur on deadline day, but he’s unlikely to linger in North London beyond the current campaign.

Kolo Muani will once more return to PSG, who are willing to reopen negotiations with Juventus, as the two clubs were able to reconcile in January, putting behind them last summer’s ugly row.

According to Tuttosport via IlBianconero, Juventus are determined to sign the France international next summer, whether they qualify for the Champions League or not.

Kolo Muani ticks all the right boxes

Playing in Europe’s elite club competition will be a major sporting and financial boost for the Serie A giants. However, Damien Comolli and the rest of the administration believe they should have enough funds to secure a deal either way.

Juventus are expected to allocate €35m-€45m in transfer funds for a new striker, which should be sufficient to land Kolo Muani, as his book value has significantly dropped, with his contract at PSG expiring in 2028.

Moreover, the former Eintracht Frankfurt star is a profile that everyone at the club agrees on. This includes the management, Luciano Spalletti, his former teammates who enjoyed playing alongside him during his loan spell, and even the fanbase.

The source adds that Kolo Muani is capable of leading the line, as he did under Thiago Motta and Igor Tudor, and can also play behind Vlahovic as a supporting attacker.