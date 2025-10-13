Juventus is under increasing pressure to sell Kenan Yildiz in the next transfer window, with several Premier League clubs continuing to monitor the talented attacker closely. During the summer, the Bianconeri received multiple enquiries regarding his availability but refused to enter negotiations, insisting that the young forward was not for sale.

Yildiz, who proudly wears Juventus’ iconic number 10 shirt, remains happy at the club and continues to play a key role in their attacking setup. His attitude and commitment have encouraged the club to push forward with plans to offer him a new and improved contract. Juventus view him as one of the cornerstones of their long-term project, and internally, they consider him a player without a price tag.

While Juventus see Yildiz as a priceless asset, questions are beginning to emerge over whether this stance is sustainable. The current team needs inspiration, and Yildiz has quickly become a symbol of hope for the supporters. However, this dependence could prove problematic in the long term, as it risks creating an imbalance in the squad.

The club’s hierarchy reportedly fears that losing the Turkish international could leave the team lacking star quality and direction. Can you imagine what the next Juve home game atmosphere would be like after Yildiz departs? It would not be friendly, that is for sure, the fans really would not appreciate the club selling such an important asset.

Financially, a sale could present Juventus with an opportunity to reshape its team more effectively. The attacker is currently valued at around 100 million euros, a sum that could significantly bolster the club’s ability to strengthen other areas, particularly the midfield, which has long been identified as a weakness. The Bianconeri’s limited transfer budget has hindered their ability to bring in top-quality reinforcements, and selling Yildiz might allow them to address this issue comprehensively.

The young forward possesses enormous potential, but the weight of expectation placed upon him is considerable. At times, it appears that Juventus rely too heavily on his creativity and energy, which could limit his development in the long term. A move to another club, especially in the Premier League, could allow Yildiz to flourish without the same level of pressure, enabling him to perform with greater freedom.

Juventus’ refusal to consider offers for the player may need re-evaluation. While Yildiz is undoubtedly a brilliant talent, a strategic sale could help the club rebuild its squad depth and return to the elite level it once occupied. Keeping him is admirable, but selling him might ultimately prove the smarter move for Juventus’ future stability and competitiveness.