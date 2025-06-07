Dusan Vlahovic has reportedly been informed that he must find a new club this summer if he does not agree to extend his current contract with Juventus.

The Serbian striker’s deal is set to expire at the end of next season, and if no renewal is signed during this transfer window, he will become a free agent in 2026. Juventus are unwilling to let this happen, particularly as it would mean paying the forward twelve million euros over the next year, only to lose him without a transfer fee potentially.

In response to this scenario, the club have opened the door to offers for his transfer. However, interest in his signature appears limited at present, with only one serious contender stepping forward.

Fenerbahce Show Willingness to Invest

As reported by Tuttomercatoweb, the only club currently showing genuine interest in Vlahovic is Fenerbahce. Now managed by Jose Mourinho, the Turkish side are said to be the only team both willing and able to meet the financial requirements of a deal. The report states that they are prepared to offer Juventus thirty million euros to secure the striker’s services and are also ready to meet his salary expectations of up to ten million euros per season.

It is not yet clear whether Vlahovic is fully convinced about making the move, but the lack of other concrete interest could influence his decision. According to the same report, there is a strong possibility he may accept Fenerbahce’s proposal, given that no other club has demonstrated a comparable level of commitment at this stage.

(Photo by Chris Ricco/Getty Images)

Urgent Need for Resolution

The situation places Juventus in a difficult position. Keeping Vlahovic without an extension would not only be financially burdensome but also strategically unwise. For this reason, the club are pressing for a resolution as quickly as possible. Whether that means finalising a new contract or agreeing a transfer, clarity is essential.

From the club’s perspective, it does not matter where he goes next. What matters most is that Vlahovic finds a new destination soon, securing both his future and the club’s financial stability.