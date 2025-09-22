On Monday evening, the Ballon d’Or winners will be unveiled, while Juventus will have two players representing them across the various categories.

The ceremony will take place at the Théâtre du Châtelet in Paris, and will be hosted by Kate Scott and Milan legend Ruud Gullit.

Last month, the organisers revealed the list of nominees for each award. Naturally, the 30-man shortlist for the Men’s Award didn’t include any Juventus players following last season’s torrid campaign. Instead, the list is dominated by Paris Saint-Germain who have nine representatives following their Champions League triumph.

Juventus star Kenan Yildiz competing for Kopa Trophy

Despite being absent from the most popular category, Juventus will have representatives vying for other awards, in Kenan Yildiz and Cristiana Girelli.

(Photo by Francois Nel/Getty Images)

The Turkiye international is one of 10 players nominated for the Kopa Trophy, which recognises the best youngster on the planet.

Nevertheless, Barcelona wonderkid Lamine Yamal and PSG’s Desire Doue are considered the favourites for this award this season.

Cristiana Girelli on the shortlist for Women’s Ballon d’Or Award

As for Girelli, she is one of 30 players selected for the Women’s Award. The 35-year-old is the all-time goalscorer for Juventus Women and one of the most adored players at both club and international level.

The striker managed to guide the Bianconere to another Scudetto title and helped Italy reach the semi-final of the European Championship last summer before being knocked out by England amidst controversial circumstances. Nevertheless, her chances of claiming the award are relatively slim.

That being said, Juventus fans will at least be pleased to have two players representing them after a challenging campaign, while hoping to have more stars to root for by this time next year.