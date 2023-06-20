On Tuesday, Juventus and Galatasaray will reportedly hold a virtual meeting to discuss several possible transfers. Nicolò Zaniolo will probably take center stage.

The 23-year-old is a longtime transfer target of the Bianconeri and a childhood supporter of the club. After falling out with Roma, he completed a switch to Istanbul last January.

Nevertheless, the Turkish club will request at least 30 million euros to release the Italian international.

But according to SportItalia via ilBianconero, the talks between Juventus and Galatasaray should involve others who could make a transfer in one direction or the other.

The source mentions Weston McKennie who has returned from a disappointing brief loan spell at Leeds United which ended in a relegation from the Premier League. However, the club is unlikely to maintain the services of the American midfielder.

Moreover, the report suggests some discussions regarding Moise Kean and Mauro Icardi.

The young Italian striker’s switch from Everton to Juventus became permanent during the course of the season. Yet, the Bianconeri would listen to offers for the 23-year-old.

As for Icardi, Juventus have been keeping tabs on him since his days at Inter. Following an underwhelming spell at Paris Saint-Germain, he found his scoring boots again at Galatasaray, leading the club towards the domestic league title.