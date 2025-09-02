Edon Zhegrova completed a late transfer to Juventus on deadline day and has now revealed his preferred position on the pitch.

Juventus had been monitoring the Kosovo international for more than a year, as his departure from Lille appeared increasingly likely. While the deal seemed uncertain for much of the summer, the Bianconeri ultimately secured their target after resolving other transfer business.

How the Deal Was Finalised

For much of the window, Juventus struggled to reach an agreement for the departure of Nicolas Gonzalez, with negotiations with Atletico Madrid stalling. Zhegrova had already been informed that he would be signed once Gonzalez was moved on, but delays in those talks meant the winger’s arrival was in doubt.

Eventually, Atletico stepped up their pursuit of Gonzalez and struck a deal with Juventus, paving the way for Zhegrova’s transfer to be completed. The move was regarded internally as a significant addition, with the attacker seen as a key part of Juventus’s plans moving forward.

Zhegrova on His Best Role

Following his arrival, Zhegrova expressed both pride and ambition, while also clarifying where he feels most comfortable on the pitch. As cited by Tuttomercatoweb, he stated:

“I feel better as a winger, and I enjoy scoring goals and making decisive passes. I want to score and win trophies; we have a lot of talent in this team. Being here is truly a dream for me and my family. I’m proud and honoured to wear this jersey, and I will always wear it with great pride.”

His comments underline both his technical confidence and his desire to contribute to Juventus’s pursuit of trophies. The Bianconeri have high expectations for him and believe he can provide the creativity and decisiveness needed in attack.

Zhegrova arrives with the reputation of being one of the most talented wide players on the continent. If he adapts quickly to his new surroundings, Juventus will hope his quality can translate into consistent performances and help the club in their quest for domestic and European success.